An investigation into a firearms incident at a property in Dartford is now being treated as murder after the victim died in hospital.

Kent Police was called at 12.40pm on Saturday (6 May), to a report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road, Dartford.

Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address.

Firearms officers also attended and whilst they were at the scene, a 36-year-old woman suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a handgun and she was taken to a London hospital.

Witnesses who lived nearby said a woman had been "held hostage" at the back of the property. Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The victim died from her injuries shortly before the evening of Monday (8 May).

The man, aged 29, was also taken to hospital with a firearms injury and he remains in a critical condition.

He is being treated as the suspect and an investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551111 or by using the online form on their website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...