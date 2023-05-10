An elderly woman has died following a fatal collision with a bus in Chatham.

The incident incident happened at Waterfront Bus Station, at around 2.15pm on Tuesday (9 May).

Police and ambulance crews attended and the victim, an elderly woman, was declared deceased at the scene.

Kent Police officers are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone who has information which can assist the investigation, can call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference DS/JG/044/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...