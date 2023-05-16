Investigating officers are seeking witnesses after World War Two medals were stolen during a burglary at a residential address in Gillingham.

It was reported that a property was broken into in the Tanker Hill area and a number of valuable items taken, leaving the place in a state of disarray.

The burglary is believed to have taken place between 5.30pm and 8.35pm on Sunday (19 March).

Among the stolen possessions was a set of World War Two medals of sentimental value to the owner, cash, diamond earrings, and an electric golf trolley with clubs.

Local residents, as well as any drivers in the area during that time, are being urged to review any private security or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call the Kent Police appeals line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/51522/23.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

