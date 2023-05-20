Hundreds of people have gathered to remember Reading headteacher Ruth Perry.

A memorial service has been held at the Town Hall for family, friends, colleagues and students of the former head of Caversham Primary School.

Ms Perry took her own life in January, while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school the lowest possible rating, her family said.

There's been mounting pressure to reform inspections in the wake of her death.

Today a eulogy and readings were held to remember the former head who's been described as 'hugely loved and respected.'

Speaking outside Reading Town Hall, Ruth's sister Julia Waters said: "It's the first time since Ruth's death in January, we've really been able to come together, as a broader family, but also with Ruth's friends and colleagues past, and more recent, and with a large number of her former pupils as well.

Play Brightcove video

Ruth Perry's sister Julia Waters

"We shared memories of Ruth and what she meant to us, how she influenced all our lives for the better, and how much we miss her.

"Today is a bitter sweet moment and poignant.

"But I think we've still not really come to terms with our loss.

"We're still grieving, but we know that so many other people are too, and it's just a really special occasion to be together with people who knew Ruth.

"There's been a lot of talk from people who don't know Ruth, claiming to know what her motivations were and so we are gathering to remember the Ruth that we knew and loved and respected."

