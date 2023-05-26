Detectives in Peacehaven in East Sussex are appealing for help to find a bag which may have been left near the scene of a reported stabbing.

Emergency services were called to Sutton Avenue at about 5.30pm on Friday, 19 May.

A 19-year-old man from Brighton was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Now, police are appealing for any further witnesses to come forward, and to locate a bag worn by the victim which may have been left in the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "It is described as a dark-coloured satchel or shoulder bag with light coloured straps.

"Officers are asking residents to check bins, gardens and outdoor spaces in the area near Arundel Road West and Sutton Road in the town.

"Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting reference 1221 of 19/05."

