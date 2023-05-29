An investigation has been launched following the death of a motorcyclist in Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Barfield Park in Lancing after reports of a motorcycle crashing into a wall at around 8.15pm.

A 49-year-old local man was treated by the ambulance service but was confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or has any relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Beeton."

