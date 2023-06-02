Hollywood star's dad blames traffic for Oxford restaurant repossession

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Penny Silvester spoke to Clinton Pugh about his business.

The father of Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh has said Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have forced him to close his business on the Cowley Road in Oxford.

Clinton Pugh has run several cafes and eateries on the Cowley Road for decades.

He claims the traffic management schemes introduced in the last 18 months have decimated footfall and forced him to close.

The businessman says Café Tarifa has struggled to get customers through the door since the traffic schemes were introduced and is blaming Oxfordshire County Council for its collapse.

"If the customers can't get here, or if they can't park, people just aren't going to come," Mr Pugh told ITV Meridian.

Clinton Pugh's daughter, actress Florence Pugh, has helped her father in the past Credit: PA

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, or LTNs, block off vehicular access to certain side streets, preventing through traffic. They are aimed at encouraging cycling and active transport.

But they have proved extremely divisive in Oxford, where opponents say the LTNs have forced cars onto main arterial routes, increasing congestion.

Bus companies have also said journey times have increased as a result of the traffic measures.

Before Café Tarifa was re-possessed, Mr Pugh said he was in the process of selling the lease for the bar and received an offer of £100,000.

Clinton Pugh says he doesn't want to rely on his daughter's fame and wealth to keep the business going.

"She's helped me in the past. Bless her, you know, she's a good girl.

"All my kids have helped me, they've all worked in this restaurant.

"But I think it's very unfair I mean, you know where she does stop? She bails me out, bails the rest of the business out on the Cowley Road?

"Come on.... This is just not fair! I shouldn't have to call on my daughter to save my businesses."

Oxfordshire County Council, which manages the city's roads, admits the schemes have proved divisive.

"Some people have clearly been against the scheme right from the start and still are," said Councillor Andrew Gant, the Cabinet Member for Highway Management

"Equally, I get a very great many communications from people who say it is transformed their lives for the better," he added.

The council says it spoke to hundreds of businesses and residents before introducing the LTNs.

A decision on whether to make them permanent will be made this year.