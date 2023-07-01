Thousands attend historic Royal Navy Field Gun tournament

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver has been along to HMS Collingwood's open day

More than 2000 people turned out to show their support to the annual Royal Navy Field Gun tournament in Hampshire.

It was part of an annual open day at the Royal Navy's largest training establishment, HMS Collingwood in Fareham in Hampshire.

2022 winners, HMS Seahawk were hoping to retain the Brickwoods Trophy and be crowned the fastest crew of 2023.

Twenty crews from the Royal Navy, Marines, Army and RAF compete in the historic annual Field Gun competition.

From HMS Prince of Wales, based in Portsmouth, to RAF and Army units from as far away as Cyprus and Naples - all have been preparing to take part in the tough physical challenge.

Commander Martyn Tait, Vice Chairman of Royal Navy Field Gun, explains the history behind the race

Play Brightcove video

Visitors had the chance to visit stalls, see the Royal Navy’s training equipment and experience some training first hand, including navigating a ship into harbour in their Warship Bridge Simulator.

The day is more than just a display of strength, it’s also a chance for members of the public as well as friends and family to be invited behind the military gates at HMS Collingwood to see some of the work that goes on.

The royal navy’s largest training site is filled with displays and hands-on activities, offering a rare glimpse into the military world. Recruitment teams hoping days like these will inspire the next generation of personnel.