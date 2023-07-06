A Sussex rescue cat is being celebrated for her ‘quirky’ appearance by an animal rescue which hopes to find her a loving and forever home.

Lily is currently in the care of Paws and Whiskers Charity (PAWS) after her owner was no longer able to keep her anymore.

PAWS animal rescue was set up during lockdown in 2021, when a small group of animal-lovers decided to stop volunteering for another charity due to welfare concerns, and set up their own with the animals’ health and happiness at the forefront.

Staff have been working hard to find Lily a home but have not had any luck so far.

Lily has received lots of interest on Facebook since her photo was posted by the rescue organisation, but she still has yet to find a forever home of her own.

PAWS director and Lily’s foster carer, Lynda Humphrey-Stack, said: “Lily was born blind in her left eye.

"No-one knows why and there are no ongoing health needs associated with it. I think her quirky eye adds to her beauty."

Lynda continued to say that Lily's "only requirement is a quiet area away from busy roads or a secure garden/patio for safety reasons. She would also be happy to remain indoors."