A cat has been rescued after it became trapped in a narrow gap between two buildings in Kent.

The black and white cat called Evie had been missing for 24 hours before her owner heard her cries.

They realised she was stuck in the gap between her house and the one next door on Dumergue Avenue in Queenborough, on the Isle of Sheppey.

Evie's owner called the RSPCA on July 2 and asked the animal welfare charity to help the distressed kitty.

The RSPCA saved Evie using a long rescue pole. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Tina Nash managed to save the cat using a long rescue pole.

She said: “Evie is very fortunate. She’d already been missing for 24 hours and she would have been very hungry and thirsty. She was crammed into a tiny space, it’s a miracle her owner spotted her. They didn’t even realise there was a gap between the two extensions.

“We think she must have fallen into the gap from the top, as it was so tight she wouldn’t have been able to get her head through it from the front. Cat’s get stuck in crazy spaces!

“I managed to get her out with my rescue pole. She jumped off the roof and ran off, but thankfully her owner called to say she returned home later that evening.

It's believed Evie fell into the gap from above. Credit: RSPCA

“I’m just grateful her owner heard her cries of distress and called us to come and rescue her, Evie’s definitely used up one of her nine lives!”

The charity said that if a cat is stuck somewhere, they are usually able to get themselves back out again.

Unless there are severe weather conditions, the cat appears injured or hurt, or the cat is in an impossible situation, the RSPCA advises that people monitor the situation for 24 hours and try coaxing them down with smelly treats or fish.

