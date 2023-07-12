Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby speaking to Andover residents.

People living in Andover have been facing significant delays to their post with mail arriving late, sometimes, or not at all.

On a local Facebook group people have been sharing their frustrations about missing very important letters, one resident even said that they had to wait three weeks for the arrival of their disabled badge.

Another Andover resident, Carol Collins, who is disabled, has been impacted by these delays causing her to feel 'really angry'.

She said: "A couple of times we've missed appointments. It's really difficult".

Companies in the area have also been affected with supplies taking weeks at a time to arrive. Sulee Hall, also from the area, runs her own business from home so heavily relies on regular post.

She said: "I have supplies which I need to complete these orders so those not turning up is is impacting my turn around time so I have a lot of unsettled customers".

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We are sorry to residents who have experienced delays in the Andover area. Improving our quality of service is our top priority and we are committed to restoring service levels to where our customers expect them to be.

"There has been some disruption to deliveries within the area, however, every day efforts are taken locally to ensure these delays are kept to a minimum, and those who do not receive their mail are prioritised the next day.

"At the local delivery office, there have been recent issues with vacancies and sick absences. We are actively recruiting to fill these gaps and have also brought in additional casual workers to help with the current demand."

"Across our business we have plans in place to drive service levels and reduce absence at our delivery offices, we hope and expect to see further progress in the coming months."

