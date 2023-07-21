Play Brightcove video

Residents of Windrush Estate have been speaking to ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

People living on an estate in Oxfordshire say they fear for their health because their housing association is not properly maintaining their properties.

ITV News Meridian was invited into two homes on the Windrush Estate in Witney - owned and managed by Sanctuary Housing.

Both tenants told us they've had issues with mould and drafty windows and say they constantly have to fight for repairs to be made.

One said she's been living with blown window seals since she moved into her property ten years ago.

Condensation on the inside of Lisa Ellis' landing window Credit: ITV News Meridian

Lisa Ellis says she has repeatedly asked Sanctuary Housing to repair her windows but is being ignored.

She said: "Everything you do with Sanctuary is a fight. You can't just say something's broken, can you come and fix it? You have to fight for it and then they blame you.

"It's very depressing and incredibly frustrating, especially if you're not a well person like myself.

"They just want to take your rent and then do nothing and they don't care that there's humans living in these houses."

Charlotte Anchors says she's had a hole in her kitchen ceiling for two months

Charlotte Anchors moved into her home with her partner and three young children almost a year ago.

She says she has had numerous problems including a leak in her roof and kitchen ceiling which caused mould to grow.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, Charlotte said: "You wouldn't get this with private renting and we have three children as well. We have vulnerable people living in the house. It should be kept to a certain standard.

"My son had asthma as a baby and grew out of it but since living here it's developed again. My little girl Demi, she's two in November, she has Croup, she's never suffered from anything to do with her chest."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sanctuary Housing said: "We are working with our residents of the Windrush Estate to resolve any issues they have in their homes whilst also ensuring we understand any longer-term investment requirements."

