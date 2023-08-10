Forensic teams and detectives have been searching a house in Oxford after they arrested a woman in connection with the unexplained death of a man who was found in a river more than two years ago.

The body of 30-year-old Jorge Javier Martin Carreno was recovered from the River Cherwell near Parson's Pleasure Bathing Place on 26 July 2021.

Mr Carreno had been on a night out in the centre of Oxford on Saturday 24 into Sunday 25 July, 2021.

An inquest into his death was held in July 2022, and the Coroner returned a narrative verdict.

Since his death police have made a number of public appeals for information.

Head of Major Crime, Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown said: “Although the investigation remains an unexplained death at this time, we are keeping an open mind as to how Jorge Javier Martin Carreno died in Oxford in July 2021.

“As a result of some new information, today (9/8) we have arrested a 25-year-old woman from Oxford on suspicion of murder. She is currently in police custody at this time.

“We have a scenewatch in place at a property in Crotch Crescent in the city and we will be conducting house to house enquiries in the area.

“If you live in the locality and have any information regarding our investigation, please speak to an officer or staff member at the scene.

“If you don’t live locally and cannot speak to an officer at the scene, but you have information that you would like to share with us, you can contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 43210332803.

“We are likely to be in Crotch Crescent for a number of days while we carry out searches and enquiries. I would like to thank residents for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this vital work in the area.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Carreno’s family, who have been kept up-to-date regarding the progress of our investigation."

