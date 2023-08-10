A murder investigation has been launched after a girl’s body was discovered in a house in Surrey.

Police were called to an address in Hammond Road in Woking at around 2.50am on Thursday (10 August) following a concern for safety.

A 10-year-old girl was found dead inside the property. Officers say her family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

"We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation. We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.

“There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days.

"We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation. We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...