Friends and family have been speaking about his legacy.

The funeral has been held for one of the South's last surviving D-Day veterans on what would have been his 98th birthday

Fred Temple, who lived in Gosport, was awarded France's highest accolade the Legion D'Honneur in 2018 for his services.

He was 16 when he left home to join the Marines. He became a LCA Coxwain assigned to the SS Empire Cutlass and completed four trips delivering British soldiers to Sword Beach on D-Day.

Fred then returned the following day to safely deliver US troops.

He passed away earlier this month and today (25 August) would have been his 98th birthday.

Lisa Bracher, Fred's granddaughter, said: "I just want to say how proud I am of him and what an inspiration he was to me, how much I am going to miss him and miss his stories. He was amazing, I'm just proud."

