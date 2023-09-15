Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the gang filmed themselves laughing and bragging after a man had been brutally murdered.

Thirteen members of a criminal gang, linked to a plot to steal cannabis plants have been convicted after a man was stabbed to death during a robbery in Tunbridge Wells.

The group were all part of a plot to steal the plants from a house in Caley Road.

During the theft, they were challenged by Xhovan Pepaj who was brutally murdered.

The court heard Kent Police was called to an early morning disturbance at the address on 4 December 2021.

When officers arrived they found cannabis plants discarded along the road and leading up to the house where they found the 25-year-old victim stabbed to death.

A bloodstained knife was found nearby but the suspects had fled.

Police have released a video which was filmed by the gang of them bragging and laughing after Xhovan Pepaj had been stabbed to death.

Ciaran Stewart, Kelvin Amoako, Charles Reilly and Mohammed Miah. Credit: Kent Police

Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss said: "The brutal murder of Mr Pepaj was the result of a planned raid by an organised criminal gang, who travelled to Tunbridge Wells from Essex in three vehicles to steal large quantities of cannabis.

"Things started to go wrong when associates of the victim arrived at the property and this quickly escalated with tragic consequences.

"Ciaran Stewart called 999 in fear of his life and was heard by the call handler shouting to Amoako to stab Mr Pepaj.

"The victim was repeatedly attacked with a knife and beaten and stood no chance of defending himself."

Bartosz Malawski, Nathan Rainforth and Donte Simpson-Palmer. Credit: Kent Police

Detective Superintendent Moss added: "It says a lot about their mentality, that as some of the offenders drove from the scene they appeared oblivious to the fact someone had just been murdered and instead filmed themselves bragging and laughing about the drugs they had stolen.

"We have worked relentlessly to ensure every single offender involved in this incident has faced justice and the lengthy prison sentences reflect the senseless loss of life and needless violence associated with the supply of drugs."

Within 24 hours, five people were arrested by Kent and Essex Police.

A further eight suspects were tracked down and detained over the following weeks. Due to the high number of defendants the case was split into two trials at separate courts.

Ciaran Stewart, 20, Kelvin Amoako, 18, Bartosz Malawski, 28, were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Another two men, Nathan Rainforth, 22 and Donte Simpson-Palmer, 19 were jailed for manslaughter.

Charles Reilly, 28, Mohammed Miah, 26 were imprisoned for conspiracy to commit robbery.

A further six men have been convicted for their roles in the robbery. They'll be sentenced on 30 October.

