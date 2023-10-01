Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

The first ever Sustainable Fashion Week has come to a close in Brighton this afternoon.

Organisers say they want to revolutionise the way we engage in fashion - by re-wearing, repairing and sharing our clothes.

Free events across the week culminated in a two-day showcase at the Brighton Dome, labelled 'The ReWear Revolution'.

It included catwalk shows, a sustainable marketplace, clothe swap and repair workshop.

"We've got the fashion industry telling us that whatever we were wearing last week is no longer good, and that we need to constantly be renewing our wardrobe," organiser Hayley Franco said.

"One of the things that I always say is that the most sustainable outfit you can wear is the one that's in your closet already.

"So by re-wearing, sharing, caring and repairing your clothes, we are able to keep the clothes that we already have in circulation, and have less textile waste in the world."

"Every year in the UK, 300,000 tonnes of clothing goes to landfill," organiser Suzy Deadman added.

"Some of that clothing has never even been worn.

"I think sustainability has to be at the heart of fashion. We've got one planet. That's it. There's a finite amount of resources and at the moment we're trashing it."

The theme for the 'The ReWear Revolution', they said, was inviting people to consider how they can buy less and wear more, weaving together a passion for fashion with the fair treatment of people and planet.