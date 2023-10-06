Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services

Firefighters rescued a 17-year-old cat after it got its claws stuck in a patio table.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Services were called to a property in Paddock Gardens in Lymington, yesterday (5 October) at around 7pm.

The team conducted a home fire safety visit. Credit: Hants and IOW Fire and Rescue Service

Local on-call crews found the feline, Holly, in pain and decided to use a saw to cut the table off her leg.

The rescue attempt was successful and the pet was handed back to her owners.

