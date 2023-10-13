Play Brightcove video

Armed police officers were sent to the beach

A bag of drugs have washed up on a beach in Sussex.

Sussex Police were called to Ferring at about midday yesterday (Thursday 12 October) to reports a bag of suspected drugs had been found.

Armed police officers went to the scene whilst the package was removed and will be carrying out further enquiries.

The force said there will be a "significant police presence in the area" while they monitor the situation.

The NCA said the drugs were most likely transported from South American on a merchant ship.

It comes after holdalls containing hundreds of kilos of powder were discovered in the sea off the coast of Dorset and the Isle of Wight earlier this month.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it is working with West Sussex police as part of the wider investigation.

A spokesperson said: "A significant amount of what is believed to be cocaine has been recovered across the south east coast of England.

"Initial testing indicates the substance recovered as cocaine, and the packages have been sent for forensic examination to confirm the initial test, the purity and quantity involved."

The public are being told not to touch any other packages they might see wash up. Instead, they're being asked to report it to police immediately.

