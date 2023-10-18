A "unique high value statue" has been stolen from an auction house in Alton, Hampshire.

Hampshire Police said just before 10:15pm on Monday 16 October, a window was smashed at Hannam’s Auctioneers on Selborne Road and two people made off in a blue car with a unique, high value statue.

The statue is described as being the Hawk On Stand Koro by Maruki, a Japanese bronze incense burner.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. Credit: Hannam’s Auctioneers

Hampshire Police said its officers have conducted a number of enquiries and is now asking the public for their help.

Anybody with information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area is being asked to contact police on 101 with reference 44230424509.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.