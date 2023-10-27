A number of public toilets will be closed in parts of Sussex due to significant staffing shortages a council has warned.

Adur and Worthing Council says it is unable to provide its usual service due to a lack of cleaners.

It says, as part of efforts to manage the situation, it must close sites to ensure others can remain open.

Towns across West Sussex are affected by the decision, and town centre sites will be kept open where possible.

A toilet door sign Credit: Frank May / DPA/PA Images

In Adur the council is temporarily closing the toilets at Southwick Cemetery, Mill Lane Cemetery in Shoreham, Shoreham Beach Green, Yew Tree Close in Lancing and outside Lancing Sailing Club at the end of Shopsdam Road.

In Worthing, the toilets at Pond Lane, Durrington Cemetery, Findon Road, George V Avenue and Manor Sports Ground on Broadwater Road will be closed.

In a statement the authority said: "We’re sorry to announce that a number of public toilets across Adur and Worthing will be temporarily closed due to a significant shortage of staff.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, our cleansing team is temporarily down on numbers and this means we are unable to provide our usual service at this time.

"The short-term shortage in staff means all our public toilets can’t be monitored and cleaned as regularly. We have therefore taken the difficult decision to close a number of the area’s public toilets to help manage the situation.

"We’ll aim to keep as many of our public toilets open as possible and will be prioritising the town centre facilities as these are the most used. Posters will be displayed on closed toilets to help highlight the next nearest facility to that location.

"We are working to resolve the short-term issue as soon as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."