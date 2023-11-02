Destruction of 150-year-old Grade II-listed chapel in Southampton is 'depressing'
Sarah Gomme spoke to Southampton City Council about the destruction
Stained glass windows have been smashed and furniture was destroyed at a 150-year-old Grade II-listed cemetery chapel in Southampton.
Visitors to the chapel at St Mary Extra Cemetery near Sholing have described it as "heart-wrenching".
A family was due to be holding a burial service at the site but due to the vandalism instead, they had to hold it outside in the rain.
Eamonn Keogh, from Southampton City Council, said: "The destruction that’s taken place does depress me - it’s just depressing.
"It’s quite despairing to see that someone - whoever it is - has caused this scale and level of vandalism."
Since the cemetery chapel was built in 1879, it has offered a place for people whose loved ones are buried nearby to find a moment of peace.
A lectern has been wrenched from the brick floor, where it has stood for 150 years, and crafted woodwork was ripped up and strewn across the floor.
Hampshire Police has confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway. With alternative arrangements being made for those who have upcoming services at the chapel.
Efforts are being made to restore this building to its former glory as a Grade II listed building but it will be costly.
