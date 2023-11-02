Play Brightcove video

Sarah Gomme spoke to Southampton City Council about the destruction

Stained glass windows have been smashed and furniture was destroyed at a 150-year-old Grade II-listed cemetery chapel in Southampton.

Visitors to the chapel at St Mary Extra Cemetery near Sholing have described it as "heart-wrenching".

A family was due to be holding a burial service at the site but due to the vandalism instead, they had to hold it outside in the rain.

The stained glass windows at the chapel were often looked to for "peace and reflection" by visitors. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Eamonn Keogh, from Southampton City Council, said: "The destruction that’s taken place does depress me - it’s just depressing.

"It’s quite despairing to see that someone - whoever it is - has caused this scale and level of vandalism."

Woodwork has been torn up, leaving a "heart-wrenching" site for visitors. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Since the cemetery chapel was built in 1879, it has offered a place for people whose loved ones are buried nearby to find a moment of peace.

A lectern has been wrenched from the brick floor, where it has stood for 150 years, and crafted woodwork was ripped up and strewn across the floor.

Services are not able to be held inside the chapel due to the destruction. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Hampshire Police has confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway. With alternative arrangements being made for those who have upcoming services at the chapel.

Efforts are being made to restore this building to its former glory as a Grade II listed building but it will be costly.

