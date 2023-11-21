A mother whose daughter took her own life following a year of physical and emotional domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-partner - is calling for a change in the law. Chloe Holland, who was 23 and from Portsmouth, died in February - a year after beginning a relationship with Marc Masterton. He has been jailed for three and half years.

Chloe had known Marc since school, and they began a relationship - but things quickly changed.

Chloe's mother, Sharon, is now calling for perpetrators of coercive control to face manslaughter charges.

She has started a petition which needs 10,000 signatures for it to be recognised and 100,000 for it to be debated in parliament.

Sharon described Chloe as 'a ray of sunshine, very energetic, and would do anything for anyone'. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, Sharon Holland said: "He had hit her a few times, she had sent me some pictures. I then found out more had happened since she took her own life.

"He controlled what she wore, her makeup, her Facebook, her phone, contact with friends and family and I think it was her finances as well.

"I'm campaigning now for him to get the charge, and for perpetrators like him, of manslaughter.

"With coercive controlling behaviour - he was telling her to take her own life. So to me, he has coerced her into doing that and he's contributed to her death."

Marc Masterton was jailed for three and a half years. Credit: Hampshire Police

Ms Holland continued: "I'm trying to get signatures for this petition, we are emailing all the MPs in the country and councillors as well and hopefully to get to parliament and ask them to consider changing legislation.

"I think because I'm in fight mode at the moment - that's what's keeping me going. I think once it's all over that's when I can actually breathe, I can't breathe until this is over.

"I've been speaking to other families who have had exactly the same thing happen to them for the same reason and that's to men and women, not just women and a lot of them haven't had any justice at all for their loved ones."

When asked what advice she would give to people concerned about family members she said: "Always stay in contact and notice if they go silent.

"Notice if they're not answering messages and always be there for them and report it."

If you have any concerns about domestic abuse here are some links to support:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline, 0808 2000 247 - (24 hours)

Gov.UK - Domestic abuse - how to get help

NHS - Getting help for domestic violence and abuse

Refuge - For women and children against domestic violence

Womensaid - Online help and information for domestic violence

Respect - The Helpline for male victims of domestic abuse

