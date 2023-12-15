Meet the husky racer who's just won gold for Great Britain

A husky racer from Sussex has returned from Germany with his dogs retaining their world champion status.

Matt Hodgson has been racing sled dogs for almost 20 years and owns seven, mainly Greenland, huskies.

The Infury Sled Dogs musher and his racers have already made history as Britain's first World Sleddog Association adult world champion.

He won the 4 Dog 2 Class at the WSA world championship in Vermiglio Italy.

Matt has been described as the Eddie the Eagle of dog mushing

Matt's passion for the sport began young, he explains: "It all started for me when I was a young boy and I read books by Jack London like 'Call of the Wild' and 'White Fang.'

"I started this love affair in my mind with the Arctic breeds and the sled dogs."

Matt got his first dog - an Alaskan Malamut - about 17 years ago.

Four were re-homed, and two of Ava's pups are in training to join their mum's racing team.