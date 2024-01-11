Ministry of Justice confirms sale of former Reading prison site

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed the former Reading Prison site has been sold to a non-profit organisation, the Ziran Education Foundation.

The sale follows an extensive bidding and vetting process to guarantee best value for taxpayers’ money while ensuring future planning applications acknowledge the historic nature of the site.

The Ziran Education Foundation will now discuss plans with Reading Borough Council as it will need to approve any development plans.

Initial proposals included plans for an educational centre including a museum outlining the history of the prison and an exhibition space accessible to the public.

The site has been in the centre of town for almost 180 years, housing thousands of prisoners, most famously, Oscar Wilde, who immortalised his imprisonment in the poem, The Ballad of Reading Gaol.

It was closed by the government as part of its jail modernisation programme and put up for sale in 2019.

Since its closure, campaigners from the local Rabble Theatre group have worked tirelessly to make sure the prison is turned into a space that benefits the local community.

The drive to turn the prison into an arts hub has gained backing from a number of celebrities including Reading's own Kate Winslet and street artist Banksy has helped draw attention to the cause.

In recent years the former prison has hit the headlines. In March 2021, Banksy added a piece of artwork to the prison wall showing a prisoner escaping with a typewriter.

It was widely thought to be a nod to Oscar Wilde who wrote "The Ballad of Reading Gaol."

The MoJ says proceeds from the sale will now be reinvested in the wider prison estate to help reduce reoffending and protect the public.

It says in the last decade it has raised over £105m through the sale of former prison sites.

