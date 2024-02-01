Three men have been charged with importing cocaine after two shipments of bananas were seized in Portsmouth.

UK Border Force officers searched the shipments and discovered the drugs hidden within the cardboard packaging.

The two shipments arrived at Portsmouth International Port from the Dominican Republic on Saturday 20 and Friday 26 January.

The three men are:

Jose Manuel Perez De La Cruz, 37, of Thomson House, Beckway

Ronny Sierra Guerrero, 34, of no fixed address

Nathanael Colado-Jiminez, 30, of Western Avenue, Acton

Met Specialist Crime officers carried out a warrant and arrested them at an address in Acton.

Two shipments of bananas were seized at Portsmouth International Port. Credit: Metropolitan Police

