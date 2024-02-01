Three men charged with importing cocaine as officers seize shipments of bananas in Portsmouth
Three men have been charged with importing cocaine after two shipments of bananas were seized in Portsmouth.
UK Border Force officers searched the shipments and discovered the drugs hidden within the cardboard packaging.
The two shipments arrived at Portsmouth International Port from the Dominican Republic on Saturday 20 and Friday 26 January.
The three men are:
Jose Manuel Perez De La Cruz, 37, of Thomson House, Beckway
Ronny Sierra Guerrero, 34, of no fixed address
Nathanael Colado-Jiminez, 30, of Western Avenue, Acton
Met Specialist Crime officers carried out a warrant and arrested them at an address in Acton.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...