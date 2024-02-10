A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a suspected poisoning in Uckfield.

Emergency services were called to an address in Hunters Way at 6.30am on Thursday Feb 8, 2024

A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, were located inside the property and taken to hospital for treatment.

Following enquiries, Jilumol George, 38, of Hunters Way, Uckfield, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.

Police were called to a house on Hunters Way, Uckfield following a suspected poisoning. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (February 10) and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on Friday 8 March.

Chief Inspector Mark Evans said: "I want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"This is a fast moving investigation and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the next few days, however I am satisfied there is no wider risk to the public."

