A mansion in a Hampshire village has been gutted by a large fire.

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to Curdridge Lane in Curdridge at 7:24pm on Sunday night. (11 February)

At the peak of the incident 14 appliances were at the scene, but fire crews say no-one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters remain at the scene today (Monday 12 February).

Curdridge Lane is expected to remain closed for most of the day. (Monday 12 February) Credit: ITV Meridian

There is currently a road closure on Curdridge Lane which is likely to remain in place for most of the day.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescie said: "There were no injuries, and everyone has been accounted for.

"At this stage we do not have a cause for the fire."

