Mansion in Hampshire village badly damaged by large fire
A mansion in a Hampshire village has been gutted by a large fire.
Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to Curdridge Lane in Curdridge at 7:24pm on Sunday night. (11 February)
At the peak of the incident 14 appliances were at the scene, but fire crews say no-one was injured in the blaze.
Firefighters remain at the scene today (Monday 12 February).
There is currently a road closure on Curdridge Lane which is likely to remain in place for most of the day.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescie said: "There were no injuries, and everyone has been accounted for.
"At this stage we do not have a cause for the fire."
