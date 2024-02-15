Rescue teams have been scouring a river as part of the search for a missing woman from Oxfordshire.

Iona, who's 76 was last seen in Witney at around 11am on Monday (12 February).

She is approximately 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

Iona was last seen wearing a brown 3/4 length coat with fur around the hood, leggings and black Nike trainers.

Detective Inspector Rob Platt said: “We are becoming increasing concerned for Iona’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating her.

“As part of our enquiries searches were conducted at the River Windrush in Witney however we are keeping an open mind and following all lines of enquiry.

"At this time, Iona has not been found, if anyone has information that may assist these, please call us on 999, quoting reference number 43240068765.

“Anyone with information on her whereabouts should make a report on our website.”

