Pedestrian dies following collision in Petersfield

A man has died following a collision in Petersfield on Friday night (February 16).

Police were called just before 11pm following a collision involving a red Audi A1 car and pedestrian on Winchester Road.

Th e pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died after being taken to hospital.

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

They want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular anyone with dash cam footage.

They also wish to hear from a man who was pushing a silver BMX and dressed in dark clothing, who may have witnessed the incident.