Reading Football Club has been hit with an immediate two-point penalty as a result of persistent late payments to HMRC in 2023.

This follows a decision of an EFL Disciplinary Commission yesterday.

The club has also received a further suspended two-point penalty, which will be activated should there be any further late payments to HMRC or identified football creditors (EFL Regulations 52.6.1 to 52.6.3) this season.

The points deduction will be applied to Reading's Sky Bet League One total with immediate effect.

Reading FC owner Dai Yongge has been fined £100,000 Credit: ITV News Meridian

Furthermore, Mr Dai has been ordered to pay a £100,000 fine payable within twenty-one days.

Should this money not be received a further suspended fine of £100,000 will be activated, and an additional fine of £100,000 will be imposed if the money is not received within five weeks.

In September, the club was subject to a further three-point deduction as a result of a failure by Mr Dai to deposit an amount equating to 125% of the club’s monthly wage bill into a designated account, as ordered by a Disciplinary Commission in August 2023.

This amount is still outstanding. Should this not be settled within twenty-eight days of the decision, Mr Dai will be fined a further £100,000 and then another £100,000 should it not be settled within thirty-five days of the decision.

Reading FC has confirmed that Mr Dai is proactively trying to secure the sale of the club with negotiations continuing with various parties.