A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was found with life-threatening injuries in a market town in Hampshire.

Emergency services were called to Cranford Road in Petersfield just before 12.15pm on Thursday 14 March.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service called police to say they were treating a 62-year-old man who had been assaulted.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested a 58-year-old man from Petersfield on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in police custody and is being questioned by officers.

Chief Inspector Habib Rahman said: “We are aware that this news may be concerning for the local community, however we would like to reassure you that officers are in the area conducting enquiries.

"We have made an arrest and at this time we believe this to be an isolated incident."

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has any other information, they are urged to call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number 44240110256.

