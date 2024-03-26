Play Brightcove video

A young mother says she fears her son will become unwell if she is not moved out of the council home she's been given in Bognor.

Layla Carl's flat was covered in mould and damp when she took the keys in January, while asbestos is present in the building.

The 20-year-old is asking to be rehoused by Arun district council, but the authority says the home is safe.

Layla and her grandmother say they're concerned about patches of black mould on windows and walls inside the flat.

The exterior of the building is surrounded by scaffolding. Credit: ITV Meridian

They're also concerned about the scaffolding surrounding the building, which she was told had already been up for a year

"I do worry," Layla told ITV Meridian. "He's a baby and his lungs aren't great, so it's very concerning."

It's a thought echoed by grandmother Carol, who said she was shocked that the council thought the flat was suitable.

"I just couldn't believe that anybody would be placed in somewhere like that, especially with my great-grandson," she said.

"And for them, to find it, when I was talking to them [The Council], perfectly acceptable."

Layla's received some money from Arun district council to decorate the flat, and her family have also chipped in to mask the mould.

But despite painting internally, she fears the mould is still there on the outside, something which the council blamed on the property not being heated whilst vacant.

In response to the concerns raised, an Arun District Council spokesperson told ITV Meridian: “We are aware of this case and can provide the following information. “The scaffolding has been erected as a safety precaution due to external cladding, delays are due to a requirement of obtaining planning consent. The work is scheduled to go to tender shortly. “Our most recent asbestos inspection indicates a very low risk. It's important to note that asbestos poses no immediate threat when contained and undisturbed, and in this case, the asbestos is contained within textured coatings in the ceilings.

“The gas supply to the boiler was temporarily capped for safety reasons, which is standard practice when properties are vacant. However, the gas supply was reinstated as of 1 February, shortly after the tenancy commenced. “Mould was identified around the windows due to the property not being heated whilst vacant. Our contractor has addressed this, and we are not aware of any ongoing damp issues in the property. “While we haven't received reports of faulty windows, we can send our contractor to do a thorough inspection if needed. We haven’t had any report about dumped rubbish, so we will investigate and act accordingly. “We remain committed to addressing the concerns of residents promptly and ensuring their safety and comfort in our properties.”

