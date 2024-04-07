Thousands run in Brighton and Southampton marathons

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Runners in the Southampton marathon at the 11 mile mark on Southampton Common.

With the London marathon just a week away, t housands of runners have been taking part in marathon events across the south of England.

In Southampton, around 6000 competitors were expected in the ABP Marathon, half marathon and 5 and 10K events, starting and finishing in Guildhall Square.

Thousands of supporters lined the route giving encouragement

While in Brighton, Paula Radcliffe started the race, which saw around 13,000 entrants pounding the 26.3 mile course, starting in Preston Park and finishing on Hove Lawns.

In Southampton, winner Joe Beaton came in with a time of 2:33:41.7

While in Brighton, in blustery conditions, Oliver Knowles won in 2:32:27, around 10 minutes faster than his personal best.

Many runners are representing and raising money for local charities.

