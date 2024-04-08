Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV Meridian reporter Kara Digby has been to meet those for whom the game is helping

A charity in Oxfordshire has won a BAFTA for its work to make computer games inclusive.

The charity called 'Special Effect' helps people with physical disabilities to access popular video games. It's benefitted people like 17 year-old Tiago dos Santos, who has cerebral palsy.

Tiago was first introduced to the world of gaming at the age of five and it has now become his passion.Cerebal Palsy affects Tiago's motor skills, but adaptable joysticks and eye-gaze technology, developed by the charity Special Effect, give Tiago the power of play on a level playing field.Tiago says: "SpecialEffect has played a huge role in my life because they introduced me to gaming at a mainstream level.

"They continue to offer my software on the Xbox adaptive controller which means I can play the same games as my friends and join them.

" This allows me to have my friends over to game which makes me feel included which is rare. As a person with a physical disability this doesn't happen very often as there are usually barriers in place."

Mick Donegan, the founder of the charity, is ecstatic about the news

The charity has worked with the likes of Xbox and Sony and now the team's work is being recognised on a bigger scale.

This week they will be taking to the red carpet to receive one of BAFTAs highest accolades - the Games Awards Special Award.

Mick Donegan says: "We've got supporters, many of them are in this country and we've had a lot of support from the games industry. And it's just great news for everybody who has anything to do with the charity."The charity wants to bring eye-gaze technology to games on mobile devices with people like Tiago helping to lead the way to accessible gaming for everyone.

