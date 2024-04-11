Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan has been to meet David Smith aka Henry VIII in Thurrock.

A former delivery driver and factory worker from Thurrock in Essex has turned impersonating his lookalike Henry the Eighth into a full-time job.

David Smith looks uncannily like the Tudor, when the royal was younger and slimmer.

The 24-year-old now spends his time travelling the country pretending to be the former King.

David's obsession with history started aged 8, while he was learning about the Tudors and taking school trips to the Tower of London.

As an adult David says he was constantly boring his work colleagues at the factory with historical facts.

David's obsession with Henry VIII started when he was at primary school.

Much to David's delight they then joked he looked like Henry VIII himself, when the famous King was younger and fitter.

"I love history and any opportunity I had to dress up as Henry VIII, I would do," David said.

"I put a post on Facebook asking, 'Right, I need six wives, can you help?'

"And I got an abundance of messages from loads of different women asking, you know, can they be a wife?

"I got along with all the women and, you know, I treat my wives better than Henry VIII does because I want them to work with me again!"

David used Facebook to appeal for six wives who he can work with.

David spent £2000 to have his authentic Tudor costume made.

The former King's outfits were typically made of velvet or silk and were dyed a variety of colours like white, crimson and green.

He would also like to have them match his shoes too.

David says the most rewarding part of his job is encouraging children to explore their passion for history.

"The most important thing for me and the thing that sticks with me every time is when I go into a school predominantly and these children, you know, they see me, they are mesmerised and some of these children might not be interested in history," David added.

"But I've received letters from children expressing their interest in history now because I've made such an impact on their lives.

"I want people to see my passion for history, not just Tudor history, but all history.

David spent £2000 on his authentic Tudor costume. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I live and breathe it.

"And if people can see that, especially children, and they can take a piece of that passion and develop it into their own learning, then I've done my job."

