A new £100 million satellite testing facility is opening at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, in Oxfordshire.

The satellites are put into 'test chambers' the size of a double-decker bus, to replicate the conditions they will meet in space.

The 'test chambers' are the size of a double decker bus Credit: Science and Technology Facilities Council Rail Space

The new facility means the technology can be altered in the labs on site, if needed.

It is hoped it will make the UK more competitive in the space industry and means the satellites will no longer need to be shipped overseas for testing.

The facility will allow the technology to be altered in the labs on site Credit: Science and Technology Facilities Council Rail Space

Consumers will include the UK Space Agency and Airbus.

