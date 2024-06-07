Schoolboys arrested over suspected arson at derelict Lancing laundry

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a former laundry business in West Sussex.

The blaze broke in a derelict industrial unit on Alma Street in Lancing on Tuesday evening.

Pictures of the scene showed plumes of smoke billowing out of an open door as firefighters wearing breathing apparatus headed inside with hoses.

Sussex Police confirmed the two young boys have been released on bail, while the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Video of firefighters tackling the blaze in Lancing, West Sussex

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at the derelict building at 6.45pm on 4 June. There were no reported injuries.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service sent six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

A brigade spokesperson said: "Upon arrival crews were confronted with a fire on the ground floor which was heavily smoke logged.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using jets, hose reels and thermal imaging cameras."

The road was closed for a time as part of the emergency service response. Credit: Sussex News and Pictures

The fire service is jointly investigating with Sussex Police to determine whether the fire was the result of deliberate ignition, the spokesperson added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson told ITV News Meridian: "Two 12-year-old boys from Lancing were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

" They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries. An investigation is ongoing."

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1199 of 04/06.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know