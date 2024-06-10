The closure of a motorway slip road has been removed but drivers using a key interchange in Kent are being warned of more disruption.

Ongoing work on the A249 roundabout saw the M2 coastbound exit for Sittingbourne close for almost a month.

On Monday morning, it re-opened as engineers continue to make progress on a four year multi-million pound project to redesign to improve the Stockbury roundabout.

While the latest phase of work has been underway drivers have, at times, faced long queues with the number of lanes reduced.

Library photo of the A249 Stockbury roundabout Credit: ITV Meridian

Further closures are now planned as National Highways promise long-term benefits from the project, including reduced delays and congestion.

On Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th June, a lane will be closed on the A249 northbound (towards Sittingbourne) between Church Hill and the Stockbury Roundabout between 8pm and 5am each night while we install cables under the carriageway.

The dedicated slip road to the M2 coastbound from the A249 south of the roundabout will also be closed, with drivers asked to use the Stockbury Roundabout to join the M2 coastbound.

Then, from Wednesday 12th to Tuesday 18th June, the A249 southbound towards Maidstone will be closed between the Bobbing and Stockbury Roundabouts from 8pm to 5am each night while we prepare the carriageway for the opening of the Stockbury flyover in July.

During the closure, a diversion will be in place via Sheppey Way, A2, Hoath Way, and M2 J5. Non-motorway traffic please use Sheppey Way, A2, A229, A249.

In July, from 8pm to 5am each night from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th, the A249 northbound between the Stockbury and Key Street Roundabouts will be closed.

During the closure, a diversion will be in place via the M2, Hoath Way, A2, Sheppey Way and A249. Non-motorway traffic please use the A249, A229, A2, Sheppey Way and A249.

The Stockbury flyover will be open later in July with the whole project due for completition next year.

