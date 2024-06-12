Two men in hospital with burns after explosion and fire on boat

Two men are being treated for burns in hospital after an explosion on a boat in Hampshire.

Fire and ambulance crews along with the RNLI and coastguard were called to the yacht in Lymington Yacht Haven around 12.45pm on Tuesday (June 11).

One of the men onboard suffered significant burn injuries to his face, hands, and legs.

The pair were treated by lifeboat crews before being taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The RNLI said the lifeboat crew were first on scene and updated HM Coastguard crew on the status of the two casualties.

They administered emergency first aid to both victims, cooling and wrapping burns along with administering a nebuliser to negate any risk of inhalation burns.

Lifeboat crewman James Douch said: "All the rescue services and marina staff worked together seamlessly to administer vital casualty care.

"We wish the casualties a speedy recovery."

