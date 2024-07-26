Play Brightcove video

Caught red beaked - watch brazen bird burglar steal crisps from Dorset store.

A shoplifting bird, dubbed 'Steven Seagull', has been banned from a store in Dorset for pinching packets of crisps.

Staff at the Lyndale Central store in Wyke Regis say he's a fan of BBQ beef and he is often seen sharing a packet with his feathered friends.

"We've lost maybe 40 packets of crisps in the past two weeks because of it," said store manager, Stuart Harmer

They say he's an opportunistic burglar, who keeps his beady eye on the door for a customer to leave it open. They've tried a few deterrents, including putting signs up and planting spicy crisps, but nothing has worked.

The seagull is regularly spotted running out of the store with a packet of crisps in its beak Credit: Sally Toogood

"We've got a poster up on the door to let people know to close the door behind them when they come in but some people they forget to close the door and he will just come in."

"He always seems to take the same packet of crisps. We have put different flavours on to try and deter it, like spicy crisps, they don't care."

"Normally, nine times out of 10, by the time we've seen him it's too late and he's done it. Obviously I'm not going to chase him down the road."

They don't know if it's the same bird but say he's been doing it for years, and admit there is a funny side.

"I hope people don't think we're encouraging it because we're definitely not but yeah, they think it's amusing sometimes, especially when they see him running off with the crisps down the road."

The bird pecks his way into the bag before sharing it with his feathered friends. Credit: Sally Toogood

Reporting the lost stock to management is awkward, "They think I'm joking when I say there's a seagull that's thieving the crisps."

Shop supervisor Sally Toogood managed to get a video of the feather offender, "I saw him standing out there and I thought, here's the opportunity to get the video. I thought, whatever he takes, I'll pay for it."

"So I just opened the door, in he came, grabbed the crisps, off he goes."

"He's learnt now he can get into it pretty quickly and a few mates come down, they all have a bit of it."

She says it is funny, to an extent.

"It starts off amusing but we are a small shop and every sale matters."

They're hoping to cut down his appetite, by keeping the door closed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...