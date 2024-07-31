The family of a father-of-six who was killed when his motorbike collided with a pick-up truck have described him as an "amazing daddy".

27-year-old Ryan Brown from Winchester died in the crash at the junction of London Road and Church Lane in Kings Worthy on Friday 19 July.

His family said: "Ryan was an amazing daddy to six children, he was always full of jokes and laughter.

"Ryan was a loving and supportive partner and a real credit to society. He will be missed by everyone who had the joy of meeting him. He will forever live on in our hearts."Ryan was also a loving son and an amazing brother, the best anyone could hope for. He always thought of others before himself.

"Words cannot explain how much we all love him, he will truly be missed by all the people that had great pleasure to have spent time with him.”

His family are being supported by specialist officers. Hampshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

