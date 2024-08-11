Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

25 Penny Farthing riders have taken on the 'gruelling' 3 mile hill climb from Eastbourne seafront to Beachy Head.

In its 7th year, The World Championship Penny Farthing Hill Climb Time Trial started off as a bit of a joke as part of the Eastbourne Cycling Festival when only 5 riders took part.

This years event saw riders entering from all over the world and hundreds lined the pavements to watch.

Penny Farthings were popular during the Victorian era and played an important role in launching cycling as a sport.

Many of the machines used in the time trial today were modern versions of the bike, made in Sussex. However some riders did take on the climb riding original Victorian Penny Farthings.

Watch: Robert ON Torto was one of the riders out today.

Robert ON Torto has been riding his Penny Farthing for around a year and a half but nearly missed the event after his bicycle was stolen and sold.

Thanks to some detective work Robert managed to get it back just in time to take part.

Ryan Hill, who is a former BMX athlete was given his Penny Farthing by his wife for his 30th birthday.

He's been riding it now for 10 years and enjoys the peace and quiet he gets when riding it.

Watch: Ryan speaks to ITV Meridian.

Described by those who ride them as 'smile machines' Penny Farthings can reach up to 30 miles an hour, but they have a fixed gear and no brakes.

The winners of this years time trial were Charlie Burrell for the men and Melissa Eisdell for the women.

