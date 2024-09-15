Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on Mudeford beach in Dorset.

Police, ambulance crews and the air ambulance are currently in attendance.

An eyewitness told ITV Meridian two police cars and two ambulances are at the scene. The path back to the car park is also blocked, they said.

Pictures shared with ITV Meridian also show a lifeboat near the shore.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

This is a developing story. More to follow.