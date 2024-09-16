Remembering the friend she lost spurs fundraiser to nearly £300,000 total

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Kerry Banks tells ITV Meridian how the loss of her friend inspired her to raise money for Breast Cancer Now

Kerry Banks has spent the last decade remembering the friend she loved and lost.

And it's now led to her being among the nominees for this year's ITV Meridian's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Kerry, from Deal, started fundraising in 2006, after her friend Julie Mortimer was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

Her efforts began with a community Crocus Walk, which Julie attended with 51 other people, raising £3,500.

Since Julie's tragic death in 2010, Kerry has been determined to make a difference and continues to hold the walk every year.

Kerry started fundraising after her friend Julie Mortimer was diagnosed with cancer. Credit: ITV Meridian

Kerry said: "The first Crocus Walk was on 1st April 2006 and both Julie and my late father were both on the walk, which is really poignant.

"She was really proud. She couldn't believe it at first that I wanted to do something because of her diagnosis.

"She was on the walk and she did the whole thing. Her mum and dad were also involved and they have carried on walking every year and always make a donation."

Every two years, Kerry has committed to a gruelling international treks to raise money for charity. Credit: ITV Meridian

Over the last 18 years, Kerry has raised £293,000 for Breast Cancer Now.

Raffles, quiz nights, coffee mornings and afternoon teas are just some of the many ways she raises funds.

Kerry has also taken her efforts around the world and has committed to a gruelling challenge every two years.

She has trekked along the Great Wall of China, climbed the Inca Trail to reach Machu Picchu in Peru and has cycled from Vietnam to Cambodia.

Kerry's next challenge is a Sumatran jungle trek in Indonesia with her friend, Katie.

WATCH: Kerry explains what the money fundraised for Breast Cancer Now is for

A memorial bench at the location where the first Crocus Walk was held, organised for Julie by Kerry, acts as a reminder of why she continues to fundraise.

And an even more poignant reminder, is a letter that Julie wrote to Kerry before she died.

Her words on a now laminated piece of paper, which Kerry takes on her treks.

Kerry organised a memorial bench for Julie at the location where the first Crocus Walk was held. Credit: ITV Meridian

Kerry said: "I sit here and look out to sea and think about what the impact is across, not just our community, but nationwide.

The money Kerry has raised has helped fund vital research.

"There's over 24 known types of breast cancer and each of them needs a specific targeted medicine, so [the money] goes towards all of that.

"I really feel like Julie's legacy lives on. It'll never bring her back, however, she can live on through the work that I do in the community."

