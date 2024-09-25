Play Brightcove video

Labour MPs Matt Rodda and Olivia Bailey speak to ITV News Meridian at the Labour Party Conference

Members of Parliament representing Reading constituencies have said they have confidence in plans for a new hospital in the town, despite a government review.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed last week that 25 hospital redevelopment projects were on hold while officials assess whether they are deliverable.

Labour’s Matt Rodda, MP for Reading Central, told ITV News Meridian: “I'm confident that we will be able to make a powerful case for investment in the Royal Berkshire Hospital and for the hospital to be rebuilt.

“I think there is a clear need for better hospital buildings in the area. I've been to A&E and other parts of the hospital and I can clearly see that it needs to improve. Obviously I'll be campaigning for that, with my two colleagues.”

Annual repairs to the Royal Berkshire Hospital's old buildings are costing tens of millions of pounds due to a ‘make do and mend’ approach. Credit: PA Images

The multi-million pound Building Berkshire Together project was one of 40 hospital redevelopments promised by the previous Conservative government.

The new Labour administration claims the entire new hospitals programme was “undeliverable and unfunded”.

Labour MP for Reading West and Mid Berkshire, Olivia Bailey, told ITV News Meridian: “We absolutely need a new Royal Berkshire Hospital and I'm going to fight tooth and nail to deliver that hospital.

“I am extremely angry that the Conservatives promised the new hospital programme and didn't have any money behind it. I think that's an absolute disgrace.

“What this review is about is saying: how are we going to deliver it? Let's make sure we've got the money to deliver it.”

Olivia Bailey MP said she was angry at the previous government’s handling of the hospital rebuild. Credit: ITV Meridian

“I'm extremely confident in the brilliant case put together by the great team at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for a new hospital, and I'm bending the ear of [Health Secretary] Wes Streeting at any opportunity I get, to make sure that we get it,” Olivia Bailey added.

A spokesperson for the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said the delay caused by the review was “disappointing news for our patients, staff and our wider community”.

“We have made our case for a new hospital loud and clear – our staff and patients deserve world class health facilities”, the spokesperson added.

A similar £900 million scheme to build a new hospital serving Basingstoke and Winchester has also been paused while the government review is carried out.

Hampshire Hospitals said it was working to develop ‘the best possible plans to meet healthcare needs for decades to come’. Credit: PA Images

Labour’s Luke Murphy, MP for Basingstoke, said: “I really want to see that hospital built, everyone knows it's needed.

“The blame for the delay in the hospital programme should fall squarely with the previous government. They promised that the money was there.

“It now falls to Labour to review the programme. I'm going to be fighting for that hospital.”

But Conservative MP for East Hampshire, Damian Hinds, described the delay as “incredibly frustrating” and said that the proposals had “overwhelming public support”.

A Hampshire Hospitals spokesperson said: “While we await the outcome of the review… we continue to progress our work within Hampshire Together to the planned timelines.”

Basingstoke MP Luke Murphy reacts to the ongoing review into the new hospital project in Hampshire

Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We inherited a New Hospital Programme that is undeliverable and unfunded. We will be honest with patients and will put the programme on a sustainable footing.

“Patient safety is our biggest concern, so rebuilds of hospitals built primarily from RAAC, alongside those where the Full Business Case is already approved, will continue as planned.

“Our review will provide a thorough, costed and realistic timeline for delivery of the rest of the programme to ensure we can replace the crumbling hospital estate in England.

“This, alongside the fundamental reforms that will be introduced in our 10-year plan, will ensure we build an NHS that is fit for the future.”

