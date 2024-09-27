A cold case from 1996 into a man found dead at a hotel in Kent, who was never identified, has a fresh lead.

Forensic artists developed the image of a man who is thought to have taken his own life three days after checking into the Jolly Roger in Cliftonville, near Margate, 28 years ago to this day.

It is believed he was from Southern Japan, was in his late 20s, and had a scar on one eyelid.

The owner of the guesthouse reported the man arrived with no luggage, only a carrier bag.

He was found in his room by the owner on 27 September 1996.

Investigators from Locate International believe the name Kirasawara may have been misspelt, and could have been Kirasawa, or another variation such as Kurosawa.

The charity are looking to track down his family or anyone who he might have been here visiting.

