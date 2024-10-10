Play Brightcove video

Dashcam footage released by police shows the moment of the collision

Dashcam footage has been released by police of a crash which caused £26,000 worth of damage to an ambulance while it responded to an emergency call in Hampshire.

The ambulance left the carriageway of the A339 near Alton, at the junction with Spain Lane, while on a blue light run on Friday 20 September at 11.15pm.

A small white car, possibly a Ford Fiesta or Focus, is seen on the dashcam footage but did not stop at the scene.

The South Central Ambulance Service vehicle landed on its side in a ditch. No one was injured.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said that the ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time, but the delay it caused was "considerable and potentially life-threatening".

The patient was treated by another ambulance instead.

South Central Ambulance Service estimates the damage to be approximately £26,000. (Library picture) Credit: ITV News Meridian

The damaged ambulance is expected to be out of action for a further month.

Police are continuing to investigate a number of lines of enquiry to identify the white vehicle and its driver.

The force is asking the driver, or anyone who knows who they are, to get in touch.

Anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV is also urged to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240405658 or make a report online.

