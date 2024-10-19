The organisers of Portsmouth's Great South Run have announced that this year's event has been cancelled due to the weather.

The 10 mile race was due to take place on Sunday 20 October.

Participants were contacted via email on Saturday afternoon, confirming the event was cancelled due to the " forecasted high winds and rain".

In a statement, the organisers said: "We’ve been closely monitoring the weather conditions and unfortunately they haven't improved to a point where we can safely stage Sunday’s event.

"The forecasted winds and gusts compromise our event infrastructure including our medical facilities at the finish and around the course.

"This combined with high tide levels, potential debris, and the exposure along the seafront mean that we can’t guarantee the safe delivery of the event.

"Safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our number one priority.

"We haven’t taken this decision lightly and have been liaising closely with the Met Office, medical & safety teams, local authorities and key stakeholders throughout the week to make the best informed decision.

"We know how disappointing this is and we hope you can understand why this decision has been made.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Those who had signed up to the event will be able to roll their entry into next year's event or claim a refund.

Next year’s Great South Run (10 miles) is scheduled to take place on Sunday 19 October 2025.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…