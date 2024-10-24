Play Brightcove video

Homelessness in Eastbourne is raised in Parliament, as Kit Bradshaw reports from Westminster

A mother-of-three has spoken of having to share a cramped bedroom with her children, after losing her family home in Eastbourne.

Kelly Mirza-Clay said the temporary council accommodation was “incredibly hard” for her family, who were made homeless in July.

She told ITV News Meridian: “We have nowhere that we can get together as a family. We can't sit and eat a meal together, which we're so used to doing.

“I've got a 15-year-old son who's autistic. He needs to have his own safe space and his own area and he doesn't have that.

“My mental health has been relatively stable for quite a long time. But this situation has put my mental health on a downward spiral.”

Kelly Mirza-Clay is sharing a small bedroom with her daughters, aged 9 and 11. Credit: Kelly Mirza-Clay

Kelly, her husband, son and two daughters were made homeless when their previous private landlord decided to sell the property.

They have been told they could be waiting as long as seven years for permanent social housing.

Kelly travelled to the Houses of Parliament today (24 October) to watch a debate on the issue of temporary accommodation, called by her local MP.

Josh Babarinde MP said his town was facing a “homelessness crisis”.

Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne, Josh Babarinde, said: “My act of dragging the minister to the chamber today is a last ditch attempt before the Budget next week to get the Government to act on this.

“The last government failed to act. Council leaders across the country wrote to the then Conservative Chancellor to say we need support and it was ignored.

“So I'm calling this government to step up and act to support local people out of homelessness and to support the council to support them.”

Housing Minister Rushanara Ali told the House of Commons: “This Government is absolutely committed to addressing the current high levels of homelessness and rough sleeping and of course the barriers facing those who are in temporary accommodation that need to have a home to live in that is safe and secure.”

Eastbourne Council have previously warned that they are spending £4.5 million per year on temporary accommodation.

Council officials said they are seeing more and more people falling into homelessness because of the cost of living crisis.

